Delivery of US Abrams Tanks to Ukraine May Take Up To 1 Year or More - Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The delivery of US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine may take up to a year or even more, despite Kiev's ongoing calls to speed up the process, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Thursday.

"It's not going to be a matter of weeks; I will say that. None of the options that we're exploring are weeks or two months. There are longer timelines involved. But I think there are options that are less than two years, less than a year and a half," Wormuth was quoted by CNN as saying during a Defense Writers Group event.

The secretary added that it is still unclear whether the tanks will be delivered by the end of the year.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is being presented with different options, including building Abrams tanks "from scratch" for Ukraine, which is typically not the most preferable option, according to the report.

The United States is also mulling sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine that were previously sold to other countries, but this option would entail disrupting relations with important allies, according to Wormuth.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

In January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting however that delivery would take considerable time. Poland said it could send 14 Leopard 2 tanks, with Kiev's other allies also promising to chip in.