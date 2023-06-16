Delivery Time of F16s to Kiev to Depend on Ukrainian Pilot Training Progress - Stoltenberg

The timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"The fact that allies now have started training means also that then we will have the possibility on short notice also to make decisions of delivering planes. Exactly when that will happen depends, of course, on how long time it will take to train, and also on our constant assessment of the needs and what is the most effective way to help Ukraine," he said�during a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that NATO would begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s this summer.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a European Political Community press conference in Chisinau that a number of countries were ready to provide Ukraine with F-16s, the fighter jet of its choice.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine would be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.