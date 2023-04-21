Deloitte to Cut 1,200 Jobs or 1.5% of US Workforce - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Deloitte, one of the world's Big Four accounting firms, will slash some 1,200 jobs in the United States that account for about 1.5% of its workforce in the country, the Financial Times reported on Friday, quoting an internal employees' circular.

The layoffs will impact the higher-end financial advisory business of the firm, which has been hurt by a drop in merger and acquisition activity, the report said.

Deloitte had not commented on the Financial Times report at the time of its publication by Sputnik.

The firm is part of the Big Four accounting firms that include Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Ernst & Young said earlier this week that it will shed about 5% of its US staff.

Major corporations across the United States have been laying off workers in recent months amid business slowdowns and worries about an impending recession, aggravated by high inflation and aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.