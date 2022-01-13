UrduPoint.com

Delta Air Lines Reports $408Mln Q4 Loss From COVID, Expects Some Continued Omicron Impact

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Delta Air Lines Reports $408Mln Q4 Loss From COVID, Expects Some Continued Omicron Impact

US air carrier Delta Air Lines lost a net $408 million in the final quarter of 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on its bottom line, with CEO Ed Bastian predicting some more negative impact from the Omicron variant of the virus before a rebound

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US air carrier Delta Air Lines lost a net $408 million in the final quarter of 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on its bottom line, with CEO Ed Bastian predicting some more negative impact from the Omicron variant of the virus before a rebound.

"Omicron is expected to temporarily delay the demand recovery (by) 60 days, but as we look past the peak, we are confident in a strong spring and summer travel season with significant pent-up demand for consumer and business travel," Bastian said in a statement accompanying Delta's full year and fourth quarter 2021 results released on Thursday.

For all of last year, Delta reported a $280 million profit, its first since 2019, partly due to $4.5 billion in US government aid for airlines mired in the COVID-19 crisis.

In the year the pandemic broke out 2020 Delta reported a record annual loss of $12.4 billion as travel virtually ground to a halt for several months.

Delta is the first US carrier to report fourth-quarter results for 2021, which are expected to be negative for most of the industry as the Omicron variant continues to discourage air travel. Thousands of flights, for instance, were canceled during the Christmas period as air crews got infected, leaving airlines without adequate staff to fulfill schedules.

Health officials across the world say the Omicron is far more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 and other known mutants, although it is also less lethal, especially among those vaccinated.

Related Topics

World Business Christmas 2019 2020 All From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

28 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Ra ..

Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Racial, Gender Equity in US - Re ..

29 seconds ago
 YDA announces to resume emergency services in Balo ..

YDA announces to resume emergency services in Balochistan's hospitals

31 seconds ago
 US House Democrats Urge FDA to Reassess Blood Dona ..

US House Democrats Urge FDA to Reassess Blood Donation Restrictions for Gay Men ..

32 seconds ago
 South African Council of Churches Recognizes Russi ..

South African Council of Churches Recognizes Russian Orthodox Church Exarchate i ..

34 seconds ago
 AJK PM leaves for KSA on week-long visit

AJK PM leaves for KSA on week-long visit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.