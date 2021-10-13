Delta Air Lines scores Q3 profit, warns on jet fuel costs

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Delta Air Lines reported a profitable third quarter on the gradual recovery in air travel on Wednesday, but said rising fuel prices could dent earnings in the current quarter.

"While demand continues to improve, the recent rise in fuel price will pressure our ability to remain profitable for the December quarter," said Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

The big US carrier, which endured a disastrous 2020 following a deep downturn in travel during the worst of the pandemic, said domestic travel remained a strong point in the wake of the Covid-19 vaccine release throughout the United States.

The airline also saw strength in travel to Latin America, while transatlantic travel "improved the most" during the quarter, driven by border reopenings, Delta said in its earnings release.

Corporate volumes were "stable," but the recovery in business travel paused in September as companies delayed reopening their offices due to the Delta variant of the virus.