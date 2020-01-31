Delta Air Lines to Temporarily Suspend All Flights to China Due to Coronavirus - Statement

Delta Air Lines said in a press release on Friday that it is temporarily suspending all flights between the United States and China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Delta Air Lines said in a press release on Friday that it is temporarily suspending all flights between the United States and China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all US to China flying beginning Feb. 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus," the release said.

The last China-bound flight departing the United States will leave on Monday with the last returning flight back to the United States departing China on Wednesday, the release said.

Delta will continue to monitor the situation closely and make additional changes if needed, the release said.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan in the Hubei province. Since, the virus has killed 213 people and infected more than 9,600 others in China and has spread to 19 countries.