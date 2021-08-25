Delta Air to Impose Insurance Surcharge for Unvaccinated Workers After Biden Call - CEO

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it will impose an insurance surcharge on employees who have not received a coronavirus vaccine in response to President Joe Biden's urging companies in the United States to mandate inoculation against the virus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it will impose an insurance surcharge on employees who have not received a coronavirus vaccine in response to President Joe Biden's urging companies in the United States to mandate inoculation against the virus.

Delta did not refer specifically to Biden's call, saying its decision was financially-driven, although it was clear that only vaccinated employees would enjoy full job protection from the company.

"Beginning Nov. 1, unvaccinated employees enrolled in Delta's account-based healthcare plan will be subject to a $200 monthly surcharge," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a message posted on the company website.

Bastian said the change was necessary to address the financial risk that Delta faced on behalf of unvaccinated employees.

"The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $40,000 per person," he said, noting that all employees hospitalized in recent weeks were unvaccinated amid the resurgence of the virus via the B.

1.617.2 variant - also known as the "Delta variant."

Bastian also said that effective September 30, COVID-19 pay protection will only be provided to fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing a breakthrough infection.

On Monday, Biden called on US companies to mandate coronavirus vaccines for their employees, voicing strong support for such requirements following the food and Drug Administration's approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"We can be confident that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, and has undergone the same rigorous review for other approved medications to treat cancer and heart disease, as well as other vaccines," Bastian said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published on Wednesday that the vaccine effectiveness appears to have dropped from 91 percent to 66 percent with the Delta variant accounting for the majority of new infections.