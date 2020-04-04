UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delta Airlines Applies For US Aid Amid Expectations Of A 90% Drop Revenue - CEO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:00 AM

Delta Airlines Applies for US Aid Amid Expectations of a 90% Drop Revenue - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Delta Airlines applied for relief under the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act and is braced for a second quarter in which revenue is expected to fall 90 percent, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees.

"The passage of the CARES Act, which provides emergency relief for airline employees nationwide, was welcome news. We submitted our application this morning to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for our share of the worker-protection grants," Bastian said in the memo on Friday.

The memo painted a dismal picture of the months ahead.

Last Saturday, Delta flew about 38,000 customers compared with about 600,000 passengers who fly on a normal Saturday in late March. In addition, the company continues to burn through more than $60 million in cash every day, with no end in sight, Bastian said.

"We are expecting our revenue in the second quarter to be down 90 percent," Bastian added.

Bastian also thanked 30,000 employees who have volunteered for unpaid leaves of absence while asking for more employees to volunteer for leaves lasting six, nine and 12 months.

The CARES Act includes about $29 billion in grants to subsidize airline employee wages provided the companies do force any workers to accept furloughs and that airlines continue to fly, according to media reports.

As a result US airlines continue to operate, albeit with scheduled flights drastically reduced and nearly empty planes continuing to fly.

Related Topics

Company March Media Share Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

2 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

2 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

2 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

2 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

3 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.