Delta Allows Passengers To Change Tickets Due To FAA System Outage - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it is allowing impacted passengers to change their tickets because of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system outage

"Due to a nationwide ground stop resulting from an FAA NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions ) impacting Delta Operations system-wide and as a mitigation measure, we are proposing a waiver policy to assist customers that might be impacted," the air carrier said in a statement. "Fare difference will be waived if rebooked travel to the same destination occurs before January 13."

If passengers are not able to reschedule travel within the guidelines, they may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance, the statement said.

"Applicable fare difference may apply for new travel dates," the statement added.

Delta also said it wants to reassure customers that it continues to cooperate with the FAA to mitigate the impact of the outage.

"As of 11:00 a.m. EST, Delta is working to safely recover more than 30 diversions and has had no choice but to cancel more than 130 Delta and Delta Connection flights after all other options were exhausted. Potential for additional delays and cancels continue," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FAA reported that it was performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots' alert system after the outage. The FAA said flights departing from the United States would gradually resume as work on resolving the overnight computer outage was making progress.

The number of delayed flights has exceeded 3,700 and more than 600 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware data.

