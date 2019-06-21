UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delta Buys Stake In Korean Air, Bolstering Family Owners

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:47 PM

Delta buys stake in Korean Air, bolstering family owners

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has purchased a stake in Korean Air's parent company, helping shore up the family that owns the firm against the building threat from activist shareholders

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has purchased a stake in Korean Air's parent company, helping shore up the family that owns the firm against the building threat from activist shareholders.

Delta acquired a 4.3% stake in Hanjin KAL it said Thursday, adding that it could increase the position to 10 percent "after receiving regulatory approval".

The stake acquisition comes a year after the two airlines launched a joint venture, providing access to nearly 300 destinations in the US and 80 spots in Asia.

It is a boost for Hanjin KAL's new chairman Walter Cho and will help the airline "defend its management rights against any attacks of activist hedge funds", a Korean Air official was quoted as saying by South Korean's Yonhap news Agency.

They include the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) fund that owns a nearly 16-percent stake in the company and is demanding larger returns and more transparency.

In April, Cho took control of Hanjin KAL from his father Cho Yang-ho, who was kicked off the board by shareholders backed by activist funds just days before he died.

The acquisition sent shares in Hanjin KAL tumbling 15 percent Friday. Shares in Korean Air, South Korea's flag carrier, also dropped 2.6 percent.

Related Topics

Company Died South Korea North Korea April Family From Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

8 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

8 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

8 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

15 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

13 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.