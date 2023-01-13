WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Friday that the outage of the Federal Aviation Administration's computer system that led to a temporary suspension of flight departures in the United States earlier this week was not the agency's fault.

"This is not the FAA's fault...I lay this on the fact that we are not giving them the resources, the funding, the staffing, the tools, the technology that they need to modernize the technology system," Bastian told CNBC in an interview.

"We need to fortify it, we need to build resiliency, and we need to modernize it for efficiency's sake."

Bastian added that he hoped the incident would be "the call to our political leaders in Washington that we need to do better."

The FAA said on Thursday that the computer outage appeared to have been caused by a data file that was damaged due to a procedural error. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or cancelled on Wednesday as a result of the overnight outage.