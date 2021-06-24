UrduPoint.com
Delta Coronavirus Variant Cause For Concern - Merkel

Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, causes concern, and the European Union needs more coordination to regulate entry to the bloc from high-risk regions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday ahead of an EU summit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, causes concern, and the European Union needs more coordination to regulate entry to the bloc from high-risk regions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday ahead of an EU summit.

"At ... the EU Council, we will discuss the topic of combating the pandemic ... The Delta strain causes our concern, of course. And I will advocate that we act in an even more coordinated manner, including on the issue of entry from regions with the spread of virus strains," Merkel said.

