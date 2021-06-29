UrduPoint.com
Delta Coronavirus Variant Detected In Tunisia - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Tunisian Health Ministry said it has registered cases of the delta coronavirus variant in the country.

"In the province of Kairouan, seven cases of the delta strain were recorded," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik, adding that another 11 cases were registered in the capital Tunis and two other cities.

Last week Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi contracted COVID-19. In his address on the page of the Health Ministry, Mechichi said the disease is mild thanks to vaccination.

In mid-March, a nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was launched in Tunisia, and the Pfizer vaccine began to be used later. More than 1.7 million coronavirus vaccinations have been made in the country, with more than 513,000 people receiving both doses.

Overall, more than 407,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 14,000 deaths.

