Delta COVID-19 Variant Shed by Vaccinated People, Spreads Like Chickenpox - CDC Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Delta COVID-19 strain spreads as easily as chickenpox, with fully vaccinated people also transmitting the virus, The Washington Post reported, citing an internal document of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), expected to be published later on Friday.

Transmissibility of Delta variant is almost as high as of chickenpox, with each infected person, on average, infecting eight or nine others, according to the document.

Fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus as well as unvaccinated people, it also said. However, vaccination provides substantial protection against the virus, the document added.

The disease control center called for universal mask requirements and vaccination as a best tool against Delta variant.

The CDC is the national health protection agency, conducting regular research on health threats.

The United States is now experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with Delta strain accounting for over 80% of new infections as of July 20. Some 70% of US adults, or 178 million, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60%, or 155 million, are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.