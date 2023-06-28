Open Menu

Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear In Charlotte - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear in Charlotte - Reports

Delta Air Lines flight 1092 from Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina safely landed without the front gear on Wednesday morning, WCNC reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Delta Air Lines flight 1092 from Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina safely landed without the front gear on Wednesday morning, WCNC reported on Wednesday.

A total of 104 people were on board the airplane and no one was hurt during the landing at 8:52 a.m., according to the report and Flightradar24 data.

The 22-year-old Boeing 717-2BD had circle around the Charlotte Douglas airport before landing while emergency crews closed one runway to remove the aircraft from it, according to the Flightradar24 data and a tweet.

The incident and the runway closure caused at least 72 delays and 21 cancellations at the Charlotte Douglas airport, the report added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FlightAware web portal said that more than 2,000 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Related Topics

Weather Douglas Circle Charlotte Atlanta Georgia United States From Airport

Recent Stories

Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

29 seconds ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Ara ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown P ..

UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes on Eid Al Adha

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

17 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Zaabil Palace Majlis

17 minutes ago
Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer i ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer in Al Ain

17 minutes ago
 US Fed Chair Powell leaves door open to two straig ..

US Fed Chair Powell leaves door open to two straight rate hikes ahead

16 seconds ago
 Switzerland Seeks Moratorium on Commercial Seabed ..

Switzerland Seeks Moratorium on Commercial Seabed Mining in International Waters

32 seconds ago
 Recovered Wreckage from 'Titan' Submersible Return ..

Recovered Wreckage from 'Titan' Submersible Returned to Port in Newfoundland - R ..

37 seconds ago
 One Third of Adolescents in Europe Report Negative ..

One Third of Adolescents in Europe Report Negative Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic ..

2 minutes ago
 Activities of Novaya Gazeta - Europe Recognized as ..

Activities of Novaya Gazeta - Europe Recognized as Undesirable in Russia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World