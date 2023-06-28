Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear in Charlotte - Reports

Delta Air Lines flight 1092 from Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina safely landed without the front gear on Wednesday morning, WCNC reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Delta Air Lines flight 1092 from Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina safely landed without the front gear on Wednesday morning, WCNC reported on Wednesday.

A total of 104 people were on board the airplane and no one was hurt during the landing at 8:52 a.m., according to the report and Flightradar24 data.

The 22-year-old Boeing 717-2BD had circle around the Charlotte Douglas airport before landing while emergency crews closed one runway to remove the aircraft from it, according to the Flightradar24 data and a tweet.

The incident and the runway closure caused at least 72 delays and 21 cancellations at the Charlotte Douglas airport, the report added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FlightAware web portal said that more than 2,000 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States on Wednesday due to bad weather.