Delta IV Heavy Rocket Propels US Reconnaissance Satellite Into Orbit - Launch Alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched a Delta IV heavy rocket at 4:47 pm local Pacific Time carrying heavy satellite payload NROL-82 into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

"Plus 60 seconds into this US national security launch of NROL-82 from the West Coast.

Delta IV Heavy is traveling over 1,000 mph (miles per hour) already," Mission Control at B Vandenberg announced after the lift-off on Monday.

The Delta IV heavy rocket launched off the pad on schedule the power of three RS-68A main engines generating 2.1 million Pounds of thrust. The vehicle hit Mach 1 and surpassed the region of maximum air pressure by T+plus 90 seconds, ULA said.

The outer boosters separated about four minutes into flight, followed by staging and ignition of the second stage two minutes later, ULA added.