Delta Pilots Approve Contract Boosting Pay 34% - Union

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Delta Airlines pilots greenlighted a four-year contract that will boost salaries by over 30 percent after a two-year delay in talks, union groups said in a statement.

"Today, the Delta Master Executive Council (MEC), represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA), reported that 78 percent of Delta pilots voted in favor of a new comprehensive working agreement that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases over four years," the release said on Wednesday. "The new agreement includes a 34 percent increase in pay raises over the life of the contract, as well as improvements to quality of life, vacations, and benefits for Delta's 15,000 pilots.

About 90% of pilots, the release added, also voted in favor of a letter of agreement that "provides job protections for Delta pilot jobs against international flying by Delta's partners."

MEC chair Capt. Darren Hartmann applauded the deal struck despite a two-year covid delay, as well as the fact 99% of voting pilots approved to authorize a strike, if needed, in October 2022.

The contract's effective date is March 2, 2023 and is not amendable until December 31, 2026, the release added.

