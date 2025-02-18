Open Menu

Delta Plane Flips Upside Down In Toronto Crash, 8 Wounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, 8 wounded

Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A Delta Air Lines passenger jet crash landed at the Toronto airport on Monday, the airport authority said, flipping upside down and leaving at least eight people injured, according to local media.

The Endeavor Flight 4819 was landing in Canada's biggest city from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota when it crashed, the airline said.

Public broadcaster CBC said up to eight people were injured, including three critically. One of those three was a child, it said, adding they had been taken to hospital.

It showed images of people stumbling away from the upside down plane, shielding their faces from wind gusts.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport posed on X.

A Facebook user who said he was a passenger on the flight, John Nelson, posted a video showing the crashed plane and wrote: "Our plane crashed. It's upside down."

"Most people appear to be okay. We're all getting off," he added.

Delta said it was "aware" of reports the flight had been "involved in an incident," and promised to share further details as it confirmed them.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand said there were 80 passengers on the flight.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson," adding that airport and local authorities were providing help.

A massive snow storm hit eastern Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday.

amc/st

Recent Stories

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

15 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

31 minutes ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

2 hours ago
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

5 hours ago

More Stories From World