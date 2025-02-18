Delta Plane Flips Upside Down In Toronto Crash, 8 Wounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A Delta Air Lines passenger jet crash landed at the Toronto airport on Monday, the airport authority said, flipping upside down and leaving at least eight people injured, according to local media.
The Endeavor Flight 4819 was landing in Canada's biggest city from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota when it crashed, the airline said.
Public broadcaster CBC said up to eight people were injured, including three critically. One of those three was a child, it said, adding they had been taken to hospital.
It showed images of people stumbling away from the upside down plane, shielding their faces from wind gusts.
"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport posed on X.
A Facebook user who said he was a passenger on the flight, John Nelson, posted a video showing the crashed plane and wrote: "Our plane crashed. It's upside down."
"Most people appear to be okay. We're all getting off," he added.
Delta said it was "aware" of reports the flight had been "involved in an incident," and promised to share further details as it confirmed them.
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand said there were 80 passengers on the flight.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson," adding that airport and local authorities were providing help.
A massive snow storm hit eastern Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday.
amc/st
