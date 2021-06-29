Delta Plus Coronavirus Variant Identified in Russia - Official

The Delta Plus coronavirus variant has been identified in Russia, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Delta Plus coronavirus variant has been identified in Russia, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"In Russia, I want to clarify that the strain that was reported last week, and we checked all the information very carefully. The information was confirmed, this is indeed a delta plus variant," Popova said at a meeting of the COVID-19 response center.