MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Almost 90 percent of the coronavirus patients in Moscow have contracted the Delta strain, which was first detected in India, while the antibody titer should be twice as high to resist it, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian capital confirmed a new record of 9,056 new coronavirus cases.

"According to the latest data, the mutated coronavirus, the Indian strain, was detected in 89.3 percent of the patients ... The most unpleasant thing is that to resist it, a person's immune status, the amount of antibodies, must be twice as high as against the Wuhan virus," Sobyanin told Russia's Channel One.

"In fact, we are again facing the need to overcome this [coronavirus] story, with graver consequence. This is why we see such an explosive incidence increase and a sharp increase in hospitalizations ... We re-direct new hospitals and units to the coronavirus fight almost every day, and we barely have time," the mayor continued.