Delta Strain of COVID-19 Responsible for 34% of Cases in Tokyo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Delta strain of the coronavirus is responsible for 34% of all cases in Tokyo, as well as in the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, NHK reported on Saturday, citing research done by six companies and presented to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Delta strain of the coronavirus is responsible for 34% of all cases in Tokyo, as well as in the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, NHK reported on Saturday, citing research done by six companies and presented to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo registered a daily increase of over 950 cases, in continuation of a three-week spike.

About 60% of the infected are people under 30.

The researchers estimate that by the end of the month, 75% of all COVID-19 cases will be caused by the Delta strain, which will completely replace the so-called UK strain in August.

The Japanese capital is about to host the Summer Olympics in two weeks. However, earlier in the week, the Japanese government declared a state of emergency in Tokyo from July 12 to August 22 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.