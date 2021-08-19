UrduPoint.com

Delta Variant Drops Vaccine Effectiveness In US Nursing Homes From 75% To 53% - Report

Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Data from US nursing homes showed a sharp decline in immunity from Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines due to the Delta variant and waning effectiveness over time, a report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"Two doses of mRNA vaccines [Pfizer and Moderna] were 74.7 percent effective against infection among nursing home residents early in the vaccination program (March-May 2021). During June - July 2021, when B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant circulation predominated, effectiveness declined significantly to 53.1 percent," the report said.

As a result, the report suggested that an additional dose of coronavirus vaccine might be considered for nursing home and long-term care facility residents to optimize a protective immune response.

The suggestion coincides with US approval of booster jabs for people with compromised immune systems and Wednesday's recommendation that everyone receive a booster shot eight months after being vaccinated with the two-jab Pfizer and Moderna inoculations.

The study was unable to differentiate the impact of the Delta variant from the potential waning of vaccine-induced immunity, the report said.

