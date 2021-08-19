UrduPoint.com

Delta Variant Reduces Effectiveness Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Delta Variant Reduces Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine - Study

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Delta variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 reduces the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in fully vaccinated people, although they still help prevent severe symptoms of the disease, according to a University of Oxford study released on Thursday

"SARS-CoV-2 vaccination still reduces new infections, but effectiveness and attenuation of peak viral burden are reduced with Delta," scientists said.

Researchers said that there was no evidence that effectiveness varied by dosing interval, but they found that protection was higher among those vaccinated following a prior infection and younger adults.

"The vaccines are better at preventing severe disease and are less effective at preventing transmission," Koen Pouwels, one of the lead researchers of the study, was quoted as saying.

According to the expert, the fact that you see more viral load with the Delta variant undermines hopes of achieving herd immunity.

The study, which was conducted in partnership with the UK Office for National Statistics and the Department of Health and Social Care, also found that the protection offered by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine declines faster than that of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, became dominant in the United Kingdom after being classified as a variant of concern on April 28, accounting for 99 percent of the positive cases by June 27.

The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, compared the results of about 2.6 million nose and throat swabs taken from more than 384,500 adults between December 2020 and mid-May 2021, and more than 811,600 test results from 358,983 adults between mid-May and 1 August 2021.

Related Topics

India Immunity Company Oxford Lead United Kingdom April June August December 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

36 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

2 hours ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.