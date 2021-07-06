UrduPoint.com
Delta Variant Spreading Across Canada, Majority Of New Cases In Ontario - Top Doctor

Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

The Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across Canada and is now responsible for the majority of new cases in the province of Ontario, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across Canada and is now responsible for the majority of new cases in the province of Ontario, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday.

"The Delta variant continues to increase and now accounts for the majority of current COVID-19 cases in other areas, such as in Ontario," Tam said in a statement.

To date, Canada has recorded 4,752 Delta variant cases, according to data from the country's public health agency.

The Delta strain, first identified in India, has been spreading rapidly with EU health officials warning that the variant could account for 90% of the bloc's cases by late August. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), all the vaccines that it has approved are effective at preventing severe disease and death caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

