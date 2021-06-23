UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delta Variant To Account For 90% Of New Covid Cases In Europe: EU Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:14 PM

Delta variant to account for 90% of new Covid cases in Europe: EU agency

The Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, could account for 90 percent of new Covid cases in the EU in the coming months, the bloc's disease control agency said Wednesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, could account for 90 percent of new Covid cases in the EU in the coming months, the bloc's disease control agency said Wednesday.

"The Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90 percent" of new cases in the EU, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

Related Topics

India August

Recent Stories

Uber to offer free rides to people seeking COVID-1 ..

16 minutes ago

Merkel Says Germany Should Expect More Virus Varia ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases decline sharply: DC

2 minutes ago

78 percent teachers get Covid-19 jabs in KP

2 minutes ago

UAE e-commerce market hits record $3.9b in 2020

2 minutes ago

PABC's IPO receives overwhelming response from inv ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.