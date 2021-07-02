Delta Variant to Become Predominant Coronavirus Mutation Across US in Coming Weeks - CDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Delta variant is the second most prevalent coronavirus mutation in the United States and is predicted to become the predominant one in the coming weeks mainly affecting the regions with low vaccination rates, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"The Delta variant is predicted to be the second most prevalent variant in the United States, and I expect that in the coming weeks, it will eclipse the Alpha variant. An estimated 25 percent of all reported SARS-COV-2 sequences nationwide are the Delta variants, and in some regions of the country, nearly one in two sequences is a Delta variant," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky underscored the correlation that exists between the low vaccination rates and the spread of the Delta variant. She quoted data that approximately 1000 US counties have reported vaccination rates of less than 30 percent while these communities are primarily located in the South, East and Midwest of the country.

The Delta strain is believed to be the fastest spreading and most contagious coronavirus variant, according to reports.