Deltacron COVID-19 Variant Not Yet Detected In Russia - Russian Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 02:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The so-called Deltacron, an alleged hybrid form of Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants,, has not yet been detected in Russia, and more data is needed to assess its danger, a senior scientist at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

"So far in Russia, the COVID-19 variant of Deltacron has not been detected. There is not enough data about it to unambiguously answer the question whether it is dangerous," Anna Cherkashina, the head of the scientific group of genetic engineering and biotechnology, said.

Deltacron's characteristics will most likely be determined by mutations in S-proteins, which are responsible for contagiousness and the virus's entry into the cell, according to the scientist.

Therefore, the new variant will presumably be closer to Omicron.

Deltacron was first discovered by Cypriot scientists in January but was dismissed as a lab error by peers. Nevertheless, it was detected in the United Kingdom last week in a patient who caught both variants, Delta and Omicron, at the same time. The World Health Organization's infectious disease epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhove, said that Deltacron is likely not a combination of variants but a contamination during sequencing.

