WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris in excerpts of her speech for the Democratic National Convention said US President Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods in the United States.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said in excerpts of her speech published early on Wednesday.

Harris said Trump turns tragedies into political weapons, emphasizing that US voters must support Joe Biden because he will unite the country. She said the United States is at an inflection point and but must do better.

Harris and former President Barack Obama will top a list of speakers at the party's national convention Wednesday evening.