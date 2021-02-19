(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic caused the consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products to soar in Poland, GfK Poland research company has found.

According to the findings, cited by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, by November of last year, the annual sales of plant substitutes for dairy products grew by 44 percent in value and 50 percent in quantity compared to the previous year. Demand for meat substitutes increased even bigger ” 138 percent in value and 107 percent in quantity.

The increased demand for vegan and vegetarian products during the pandemic can be attributed to the fact that people started to pay more attention to their diet, the newspaper said.

"The market of vegan products NOW accounts for about 1 percent of the dairy market. But that may change. Vegan trends are taking off not only in Poland, but all over the globe," president of dairy company SM Mlekpol Edmund Borawski was quoted as saying.

According to the report, the amount of buyers of plant-based meat products has already doubled compared to the same period in the previous year. The fastest growing consumer group are people under 29 years old with no children and above-average income.