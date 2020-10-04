Demand for Poland, Lithuania to Cut Diplomatic Staff Further Isolates Minsk - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Minsk's demand for Poland and Lithuania to cut diplomatic missions further undermines dialogue and alienates Belarusian authorities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Minsk required that Poland and Lithuania - both of which have thrown support behind the Belarusian opposition - cut their diplomatic staff in Belarus by October 9 to make the size of their missions equal to that of Belarus' diplomatic corps in these countries.

"The demand of the Belarusian authorities that Poland and Lithuania withdraw their ambassadors and significantly reduce their diplomatic representations in Minsk is unfounded and regrettable.

It goes against the logic of dialogue and will only further isolate the authorities in Minsk," Borrell said.

The official noted that attempts to "target certain EU Member States will not succeed in weakening EU unity."

"The EU continues to support the democratic right of the Belarusian people to elect their President through new free and fair elections, without external interference," he added.