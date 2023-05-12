UrduPoint.com

Demand For Protection Against Drones In Russia Grows By 2.5 Times - Kaspersky

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Demand for Protection Against Drones in Russia Grows by 2.5 Times - Kaspersky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The demand for protection against drones in Russia grew by 2.5 times between January and April compared to the same period in 2022, the head of the Kaspersky Antidrone company, Vladimir Turov, told Sputnik.

"Today we are seeing a steadily growing interest in drone protection. We regularly - almost daily - receive requests to demonstrate the work of our solution, calculate its cost and further purchase. From January to April 2023, the demand for protection against drones increased two and a half times compared to the same period last year," Turov said.

In 2019, Kaspersky Lab developed the Kaspersky Antidrone software and hardware system for protection against unmanned aerial vehicles. Now, the company is expanding its line of equipment.

In April, a mobile device for detecting drones, Kaspersky Antidrone Portable, was presented. The company's solutions allow the detection, classification and, if necessary and with special permission, the neutralization of drones. The company's systems are designed to ensure security at industrial enterprises, urban public spaces, airports, stadiums and other crowded places.

Since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, both sides to the conflict have been conducting drone attacks on industrial and military facilities against each other. On May 3, Moscow said Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones. There were no casualties from the incident.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Russia Mobile Company Vehicles Vladimir Putin Same January February April May 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

2 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

2 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.