Demands For Greater Women’s Participation In Peace And Security Presented At Three-part OIC Symposium

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:12 PM

Demands for Greater Women’s Participation in Peace and Security Presented at Three-part OIC Symposium

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th March, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on 23 March 2021 held and hosted on the Zoom platform a three-part, interactive lecture on “Women for Peace and Security”.

An important part of OIC monthly lecture series, the event brought together three lecturers who presented each, women’s contribution in their respective countries, toward the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on Women and Peace and Security (2000).

Speakers included regional president of ECOWAS Women’s Peace and Security Network Ms Diago Diagne Ndiaye, who assessed that, despite countless initiatives on ground thus far, women’s participation in the processes for peace and security falls far below target in this part of the African continent. The results sought by the network to this end are still far from sufficient, she stressed.

For her part, Ms Fawzia Koofi, a member of parliament in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and a member of the OIC Women Advisory Council, said that women’s participation in the effort for peace and security cannot be overemphasized.

Women in various provinces of Afghanistan are the most vulnerable to the impact of wars and conflicts, she further argued.

Also speaking at the OIC “Women for Peace and Security” lecture was Ms Sulaima Ishaq Al-Khalifa, Director General of the Unit to Combat Violence against Women (CVAW) of the Sudan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development, who called attention to the importance of a national level approach involving the whole of the Sudan to help implement UNSC resolution 1325. For the Sudan, with the current political transition or with previous government experiences, or at times of war or when prosperity and stability are restored to the country, it is important to see this landmark UN resolution fully carried out, she concluded.

