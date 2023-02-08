Demands for Supply of Combat Aircraft, Submarines to Kiev Harm Allies' Unity - Scholz

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Demands for the supply of military aircraft and submarines to Ukraine only harm the unity of NATO partners, and Germany will not take part in such discussions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

In late January, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Melnyk said that Germany should supply fighter jets, warships and submarines to Ukraine.

"What harms our unity is a public competition over who will demand what more tanks, submarines, aircraft. What also hurts is bright domestic political statements and public criticism of partners and allies. Germany will not participate in this. Because every dissonance and speculation about a possible difference of opinion only benefits (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Scholz told lawmakers.