Demands Of Ukrainian Militants At Azovstal Similar To Those Of Syrian Terrorists - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The demands of the Ukrainian military, blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, to exchange civilians for food and medicine are similar to those made by terrorists in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation.

"It is obvious that the president is receiving all the information and of course he knows everything. As for such demands of the nationalists, who are hiding in the underground premises of the plant, of course, they are very similar to those that were previously voiced by terrorists in Syria and elsewhere. Well, the rest is in the hands of our headquarters, which deals with the issues of liberation of the plant," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, a representative of the headquarters of the plant liberation operation told Sputnik that Ukrainian militants who settled on Azovstal offered to exchange civilians for food and medicine.

On Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to Bezymennoye.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that thanks to Putin's initiative, 80 civilians who were held by Ukrainian extremists were rescued from the territory of Azovstal. Russia has consistently tried to open humanitarian corridors throughout the territories of Ukraine affected by its special operation, the ministry added.

