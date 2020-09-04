Demands That Russia Must Probe Navalny Case Inappropriate - Russian Ambassador to Vienna

Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky, after a conversation at the Austrian Foreign Ministry, called inappropriate demands that Russia must quickly investigate the incident with blogger Alexey Navalny without specific data from Germany

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky, after a conversation at the Austrian Foreign Ministry, called inappropriate demands that Russia must quickly investigate the incident with blogger Alexey Navalny without specific data from Germany.

The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Austrian Foreign Ministry on Friday for a conversation on the situation around Navalny. Lyubinsky said that during the conversation with the political director of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Gregor W. Koessler, the topic of "Navalny's poisoning" was touched upon, taking into account the relevant EU statement.

A number of other international and bilateral issues were discussed as well.

"I consider inappropriate the sounding demands addressed to Russia to conduct a quick, open and comprehensive investigation in the absence of any information, facts and specific data from the German side, as well as any general reaction on the merits of the issues of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in the request of August 27," the ambassador said on Facebook.