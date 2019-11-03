UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demining Near Donbas' Zolote After Troop Disengagement Will Finish By November 9 - Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Demining Near Donbas' Zolote After Troop Disengagement Will Finish by November 9 - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Demining activities near the settlement of Zolote-4 in Ukraine's conflict-mired Donbas, where one of the stages of troop disengagement took place, are planned to continue until November 9, the headquarters of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said on Sunday.

On Friday, both the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near Zolote. On Saturday, the Ukrainian military said that it had started demining the area near the settlement.

"Activities continue at the site No. 2 near the settlement of Zolote-4, the Luhansk Region. Now, technical inspections, demining of roads and roadsides and cleanup of the areas contaminated with explosives are underway (according to the schedule, they will last until November 9)," the headquarters wrote on Facebook.

After the disengagement near Zolote, the Ukraine expects the same process to be launched in the area of Petrivske. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian army and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's militia should begin troop pullout near Petrivske on November 4. The breakaway republic has confirmed its readiness to start the disengagement at the set date.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Facebook Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev SITE November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

4 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

4 hours ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.