Demining Near Donbas' Zolote After Troop Disengagement Will Finish by November 9 - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Demining activities near the settlement of Zolote-4 in Ukraine's conflict-mired Donbas, where one of the stages of troop disengagement took place, are planned to continue until November 9, the headquarters of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said on Sunday.

On Friday, both the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near Zolote. On Saturday, the Ukrainian military said that it had started demining the area near the settlement.

"Activities continue at the site No. 2 near the settlement of Zolote-4, the Luhansk Region. Now, technical inspections, demining of roads and roadsides and cleanup of the areas contaminated with explosives are underway (according to the schedule, they will last until November 9)," the headquarters wrote on Facebook.

After the disengagement near Zolote, the Ukraine expects the same process to be launched in the area of Petrivske. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian army and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's militia should begin troop pullout near Petrivske on November 4. The breakaway republic has confirmed its readiness to start the disengagement at the set date.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.