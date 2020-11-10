(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The full mine clearance and reintegration of the territories of eastern Ukraine outside Kiev's control will take about 25 years, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday

According to the website of the ministry, Reznikov during negotiations with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic shared his experience on the results of his visit to the Republic of Croatia, recalling that mine clearance there was still going on despite the fact that the Yugoslav wars ended 25 years ago. According to Reznikov, Kiev has to go through similar path, which means that it might also take 25 years.

"We understand that we have a similar path ahead of us. And I am not afraid to admit that full safe reintegration in Ukraine - including the completion of mine clearance - will take at least 25 years," Reznikov said, cited by the ministry's website.

Lenarcic expressed EU's readiness to assist Kiev in this area. Besides, the parties also discussed the situation with the coronavirus and Reznikov expressed readiness to deploy humanitarian camps near the border with Crimea.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when the country's military launched an offensive against Donbas militias after Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence from Kiev. The two provinces said they were acting in response to what they considered to be a coup in the Ukrainian capital that toppled the old government in February of that year. The conflict has already resulted in thousands of casualties, according to estimates by the United Nations.

In a bid to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE created the Trilateral Contact Group in 2014.