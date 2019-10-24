Demise of INF May Lead to Increase in NATO Defense Spending - Stoltenberg

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) makes the situation in Europe even more uncertain and unpredictable, and this could be considered as an argument for an increase in NATO defense spending, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"If anything, the demise of the INF Treaty is an argument for increase in defense spending because more Russian missiles, nuclear-capable missiles in Europe are able to reach the European cities within minutes. That just adds to the uncertainty, adds to the unpredictability NATO allies are faced with," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers.

Stoltenberg reiterated, though, that NATO does not want a new arms race or new "Cold War," and strives for better relations with Russia, including in the area of arms control.