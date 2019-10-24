UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demise Of INF May Lead To Increase In NATO Defense Spending - Stoltenberg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Demise of INF May Lead to Increase in NATO Defense Spending - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) makes the situation in Europe even more uncertain and unpredictable, and this could be considered as an argument for an increase in NATO defense spending,  NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"If anything, the demise of the INF Treaty is an argument for increase in defense spending because more Russian missiles, nuclear-capable missiles in Europe are able to reach the European cities within minutes. That just adds to the uncertainty, adds to the unpredictability NATO allies are faced with," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers.

Stoltenberg reiterated, though, that NATO does not want a new arms race or new "Cold War," and strives for better relations with Russia, including in the area of arms control.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Nuclear Race

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

28 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

Esper Discusses With Croatian Minister Possible De ..

2 seconds ago

No negative remarks over Nawaz's health: Nadeem Af ..

3 seconds ago

National programme for management, cementing of wa ..

5 seconds ago

Seminar on food safety held

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.