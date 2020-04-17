Democracy to Survive Pandemic, But Our Vision of It Will Not Remain Unchanged - Medvedev

Democracy will survive through the coronavirus pandemic, but our vision of democracy will undergo changes, as well as the world itself, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Democracy will survive through the coronavirus pandemic, but our vision of democracy will undergo changes, as well as the world itself, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.

"There is no doubt that democracy will survive, but this will be a democracy that has already passed the pandemic test for strength. The world will be slightly different, as well as our concept of democracy. This is not something frozen, this is not something that has been given to us once and forever, this not about some classic postulates but about the development as well," Medvedev said.

He expressed the belief that political experts and lawyers were yet to do very much to understand the circumstances of the pandemic,

"But the most important thing now is to overcome it," Medvedev said.

He also called on people to stay home to contain the spread of COVID-19 and enjoy reading, watching movies and communicating with family.