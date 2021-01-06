UrduPoint.com
Democrat Claims Victory In One Of Two Crunch US Senate Runoffs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat

Atlanta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat.

US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

"Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me," Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. "And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia."mlm-elc-ec/mtp

