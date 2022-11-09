UrduPoint.com

Democrat Congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez Projected To Win Reelection In New York - CNN

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Democrat Congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez Projected to Win Reelection in New York - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Congresswoman incumbent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is projected to win reelection in New York's 14th congressional district, CNN said.

Ocasio-Cortez was one of the 30 Democratic progressive lawmakers who sent a letter to the President Joe Biden urging him to fundamentally change his administration's strategy with respect to the crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia.

The lawmakers warned Biden that the alternative to diplomacy was a protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks. However, the Congressional Progressive Caucus said the following day that it has withdrawn the letter to Biden.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Alexandria New York

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

7 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

7 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

7 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

7 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

7 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.