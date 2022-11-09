Democrat Congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez Projected to Win Reelection in New York - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Congresswoman incumbent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is projected to win reelection in New York's 14th congressional district, CNN said.

Ocasio-Cortez was one of the 30 Democratic progressive lawmakers who sent a letter to the President Joe Biden urging him to fundamentally change his administration's strategy with respect to the crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia.

The lawmakers warned Biden that the alternative to diplomacy was a protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks. However, the Congressional Progressive Caucus said the following day that it has withdrawn the letter to Biden.