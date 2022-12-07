UrduPoint.com

Democrat Incumbent Warnock Projected To Win US Senate Runoff Race In Georgia - CNN

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is projected to win the US senate race in Georgia, CNN reported.

Warnock had secured 50.8% of the vote to Republican challenger Herschel Walker's 49.

2% with 98% of total ballots counted, according to official results posted by CNN on Tuesday.

The Democrats will now have a 51-49 majority in the Senate as a result of the Georgia runoff, triggered because no candidate secured a majority in the November 8 midterm election.

