Democrat Incumbent Warnock Projected To Win US Senate Runoff Race In Georgia - CNN
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is projected to win the US senate race in Georgia, CNN reported.
Warnock had secured 50.8% of the vote to Republican challenger Herschel Walker's 49.
2% with 98% of total ballots counted, according to official results posted by CNN on Tuesday.
The Democrats will now have a 51-49 majority in the Senate as a result of the Georgia runoff, triggered because no candidate secured a majority in the November 8 midterm election.