Democrat Incumbent Warnock Projected to Win US Senate Runoff Race in Georgia - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is projected to win the US senate race in Georgia, CNN reported.

Warnock had secured 50.8% of the vote to Republican challenger Herschel Walker's 49.

2% with 98% of total ballots counted, according to official results posted by CNN on Tuesday.

The Democrats will now have a 51-49 majority in the Senate as a result of the Georgia runoff, triggered because no candidate secured a majority in the November 8 midterm election.