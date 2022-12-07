Democrat Incumbent Warnock Takes Early Lead in US Senate Runoff Race in Georgia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has taken an early lead in the US senate runoff race in Georgia, official results revealed.

Warnock has a 58% to 42% lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker with less than 20 percent of total ballots counted, according to official results posted by Politico on Tuesday.

Warnock garnered the most votes in the November 8 midterm election, but not enough to gain a majority to avoid a runoff that is required by state law.

Republicans were able to steal the House from the Democrats by a slim margin during the 2022 midterm elections, the most expensive in US history, which were held on November 8. Many pundits expected the Republicans to win the House by as many as 20 seats while some thought the party of Lincoln could even take the Senate.

Warnock, a minister, is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, as well as the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.

Walker, a political newcomer, played in the National Football League and started a chicken product distribution business. Walker received endorsements from figures including former US President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Senate race in Georgia has been the most expensive one of the election cycle, with over $300 million expected to be spent on advertisements for the whole year, Politico reported late last month. Warnock led Senate candidates for most money raised this cycle, more than doubling Walker, the report said.