Democrat John Fetterman Projected to Win US Senate Race in Pennsylvania - NBC News

HARRISBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor and Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman is projected to defeat his opponent Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to secure a key victory in the US midterm elections, NBC news said.

Fetterman will win the seat of retiring Republican US Senator Pat Toomey, giving Democrats a total of 47 seats in the chamber, versus the Republicans' 46, with five races yet to be called.

Support for Fetterman from several key demographics, including minority and young voters, helped him win the Senate seat, according to an NBC News exit poll.

Fetterman won 90% of black voters, 70% of voters under 30 and 67% of Latino voters, the exit poll found.

Fetterman also performed well with voters who listed abortion as their top issue, winning 78% of the group.