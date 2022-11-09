Democrat John Fetterman Wins Pennsylvania Senate Race - NBC

HARRISBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is projected to defeat his opponent Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to secure a key victory in the US midterm elections, NBC news reports.

Fetterman will win the seat of retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, giving Democrats a total of 47 seats in the chamber, versus Republicans' 46, with just five races yet to be called.