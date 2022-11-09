- Home
Democrat Kathy Hochul Wins Governor's Race In New York - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 09:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democrat Kathy Hochul won the gubernatorial elections in the state of New York, NBC news projected.
Hochul took over as governor of New York in August 2021 after governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.
