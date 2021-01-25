Democrat Lawmaker Calls for Ousting of Extremists From US Military After Capitol Riot

Lawmakers in the United States should redouble their efforts to oust individuals holding extremist views from the country's military following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, Democratic lawmaker Anthony Brown said to The Hill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Lawmakers in the United States should redouble their efforts to oust individuals holding extremist views from the country's military following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, Democratic lawmaker Anthony Brown said to The Hill.

In a statement given to the portal, Brown said that the recent deadly riot in the US capital was "fueled" by white supremacist groups that seek to recruit current and former members of the armed forces.

"We must recommit ourselves to rooting these beliefs out of our ranks, protecting our servicemembers from radicalization and ensuring all Americans feel safe serving the country we all love," Brown told the portal.

US media outlets have reported that at least 27 of the more than 140 people charged over the recent riot were either serving or had served in the country's military.

Thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol building on January 6, following a speech delivered in the nation's capital by former President Donald Trump. At least five people died during the unrest.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden has requested the intelligence community to provide a comprehensive domestic terror threat assessment during his first days in office.