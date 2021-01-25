UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrat Lawmaker Calls For Ousting Of Extremists From US Military After Capitol Riot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:16 PM

Democrat Lawmaker Calls for Ousting of Extremists From US Military After Capitol Riot

Lawmakers in the United States should redouble their efforts to oust individuals holding extremist views from the country's military following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, Democratic lawmaker Anthony Brown said to The Hill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Lawmakers in the United States should redouble their efforts to oust individuals holding extremist views from the country's military following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, Democratic lawmaker Anthony Brown said to The Hill.

In a statement given to the portal, Brown said that the recent deadly riot in the US capital was "fueled" by white supremacist groups that seek to recruit current and former members of the armed forces.

"We must recommit ourselves to rooting these beliefs out of our ranks, protecting our servicemembers from radicalization and ensuring all Americans feel safe serving the country we all love," Brown told the portal.

US media outlets have reported that at least 27 of the more than 140 people charged over the recent riot were either serving or had served in the country's military.

Thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol building on January 6, following a speech delivered in the nation's capital by former President Donald Trump. At least five people died during the unrest.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden has requested the intelligence community to provide a comprehensive domestic terror threat assessment during his first days in office.

Related Topics

Trump Died United States January Media All From Love

Recent Stories

Biden's $1.9Trln COVID-19 Plan Faces 1st Bipartisa ..

1 minute ago

Haideri condoles with Rehman Malik over his sister ..

1 minute ago

Two drug pushers held with narcotics in faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

IG Muhammad Tahir Rai calls on Governor Balochist ..

2 minutes ago

Several political, social orgnizations to hold ral ..

6 minutes ago

Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead: state ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.