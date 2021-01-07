UrduPoint.com
Democrat Lawmakers Angered By Capitol Takeover Want Trump Ousted Before Inauguration

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:56 PM

US Congressman Gerry Connolly on Thursday joined a growing number of Democrat lawmakers demanding that President Donald Trump be removed from office prior to the January 7 swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden after Trump supporters breached security to enter Congress the day before

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Congressman Gerry Connolly on Thursday joined a growing number of Democrat lawmakers demanding that President Donald Trump be removed from office prior to the January 7 swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden after Trump supporters breached security to enter Congress the day before.

"Donald Trump has flagrantly abused his power and tarnished the office he holds. Now he's incited bloodshed in the halls of your Capitol. We cannot endure this nightmare for a second longer," Connolly said Thursday on Twitter. "If his Cabinet won't exercise the 25th [Amendment to the Constitution], he must be impeached and removed from office.

"

As of Wednesday night, when police cleared the Capitol and lawmakers emerged from hiding to complete a constitutional process of certifying the presidential election results, media tallied more three dozen Democrats demanding Trump's ouster.

With less than two weeks until Biden takes over, the time consuming impeachment process that requires action in the Senate and House of Representatives looks unlikely.

The 25th amendment allows the US vice president to take over if the president is unable to do his job - either permanently or temporarily.

