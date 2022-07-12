UrduPoint.com

Democrat Lawmakers Push Biden to Support $650Bln in IMF Aid for Ukraine Impact - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Democrats in the US Senate and House of Representatives are pushing President Joe Biden and his administration to support $650 billion in aid from International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve assets for Ukraine and other countries impacted by Russia's special military operation, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a letter the lawmakers sent to Biden.

The letter, which was also sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, called on the Biden administration to support an injection of at least $650 billion in assistance funding for Ukraine and other countries impacted by the secondary effects of the situation there using IMF special drawing rights (SDRs), the report said.

The funding would support countries experiencing issues such as rising energy prices and food shortages, the report said.

Signatories of the letter include Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Senators Elizabeth Warren, Patrick Leahy and Ron Wyden, the report said.

The IMF created a $650 billion in SDRs to address challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ukraine already used its share of the funds, the report said.

The United States would have to propose the new SDR creation to the IMF board - an action the Biden administration can take without congressional approval, the report added.

The action would require support from 85% of the IMF's voting share, held by 190 member economies, according to the report.

